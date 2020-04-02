China’s pork industry has been severely dented by African swine fever disease in the past 18 months. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s race to produce ‘super pigs’ destined to fail amid haphazard biosecurity, experts say

  • China’s pig herd has begun to build again after African swine fever devastated hog populations across the country 18 months ago
  • Scientists are racing to create disease-resistant pigs, but analysts say that will be undermined by basic hygiene problems in China’s pork industry
Keegan Elmer and Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 8:16pm, 2 Apr, 2020

