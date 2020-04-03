Demand for shipped goods is forecast to plunge as countries around the world close their borders due to coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: global trade braces for ‘tidal wave’ ahead, as shutdown batters supply chains

  • A series of data points show where world trade is going, and the picture for air and sea freight is not a pretty one
  • Supply and demand crises are coalescing on the high seas, as more countries shut their borders
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 12:47pm, 3 Apr, 2020

