Obtaining the right to reside in China for most professionals is difficult under current laws. Photo: AFP
Opinion
Opinion
James Liang
China needs more, not fewer, immigrants if it wants long-term growth and prosperity
China’s current ‘green card’ system is more of an obstacle than an opportunity for foreigners looking to settle in the world’s second largest economy
Proposed new threshold for permanent residency should be lowered if China wants to foster innovation and tackle its ageing population
James Liang
Published: 9:00am, 5 Apr, 2020
Updated: 9:00am, 5 Apr, 2020
Link Copied
86DEF612-E7DD-470F-907E-D2E3EE8A5C6B
Obtaining the right to reside in China for most professionals is difficult under current laws. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE