Obtaining the right to reside in China for most professionals is difficult under current laws. Photo: AFP
Opinion

China needs more, not fewer, immigrants if it wants long-term growth and prosperity

  • China’s current ‘green card’ system is more of an obstacle than an opportunity for foreigners looking to settle in the world’s second largest economy
  • Proposed new threshold for permanent residency should be lowered if China wants to foster innovation and tackle its ageing population
Updated: 9:00am, 5 Apr, 2020

