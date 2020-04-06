JD Health doctors conduct online consultations with patients the Beijing headquarters of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus supercharges China digitalisation as stay-at-home economy thrives

  • Online sales, teleconferencing and entertainment making major strides amid social distancing to contain the coronavirus
  • But forced digitalisation is also increasing the technological divide between companies, industries and regions
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:15pm, 6 Apr, 2020

JD Health doctors conduct online consultations with patients the Beijing headquarters of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE