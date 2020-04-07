Last year, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences forecast that the value of China’s national pension fund would peak at 6.99 trillion yuan (US$985 billion) in 2027 before gradually running out by 2035. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China’s state pension fund under increasing pressure after fee cuts to help struggling businesses
- Businesses can reduce or even stop contributions to provincial pension funds amid the outbreak in an effort to help them weather the current economic storm
- But China’s state pension fund was already under pressure from an ageing population, with fears it could run dry by 2035 even before the pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Last year, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences forecast that the value of China’s national pension fund would peak at 6.99 trillion yuan (US$985 billion) in 2027 before gradually running out by 2035. Photo: AFP