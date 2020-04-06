The loan is the first time the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has funded health care projects. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Asian multilateral bank lends US$355m to Chinese public health projects
- Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank lends Chinese cities of Beijing and Chongqing funds to upgrade local public health facilities
- AIIB lending for health care projects a departure from previous concentration on traditional infrastructure spending
Topic | China economy
The loan is the first time the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has funded health care projects. Photo: Reuters