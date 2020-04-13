US President Trump and China’s Vice-Premier and chief negotiator Liu He signed the phase one trade deal at the White House in January 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Explainer |
What is the US-China trade war? How it started and what is inside the phase one deal
- The trade war between the US led by Donald Trump and China and its President Xi Jinping started in July 2018, but how did it start, what is the background to the tensions?
- The US and China signed a phase one trade deal in January 2020, with China committing to buy US$200 billion of goods and services over the next two years
