Michael Jordan’s Jumpman logo features the former Chicago Bulls shooting guard and a silhouette of the now retired player performing a dunk. Photo: EPA
China sports firm illegally used Michael Jordan’s name but did not violate image rights, top court rules
- Supreme Court rules Qiaodan Sports cannot use the Chinese name of the six-time NBA champion, but their logo can still include the silhouette of a basketball player
- China is currently drafting an action plan on intellectual property protection as required by the phase one trade deal with the US
