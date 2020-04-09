Michael Jordan’s Jumpman logo features the former Chicago Bulls shooting guard and a silhouette of the now retired player performing a dunk. Photo: EPA
China sports firm illegally used Michael Jordan’s name but did not violate image rights, top court rules

  • Supreme Court rules Qiaodan Sports cannot use the Chinese name of the six-time NBA champion, but their logo can still include the silhouette of a basketball player
  • China is currently drafting an action plan on intellectual property protection as required by the phase one trade deal with the US
Cissy Zhou
Updated: 3:30am, 9 Apr, 2020

