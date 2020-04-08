The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the implementation of intellectual property guarantees made by China as part of the phase one trade deal. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: China yet to meet key phase one trade deal target due to Covid-19 lockdown

  • China was due to release intellectual property action plan 30 working days after phase one trade deal came into force on February 15
  • US officials said to be ‘frustrated’, but content with progress on agricultural purchases and market access
Finbarr Bermingham and Wendy Wu

Updated: 8:30pm, 8 Apr, 2020

