China’s Financial Stability and Development Commission led by Vice-Premier Liu He agreed to boost support for small firms this week. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: China’s financial stability body led by Liu He steps up meetings amid heightened financial risks

  • Financial Stability and Development Committee, which oversees Chinese financial regulation, has been meeting intensively amid the economic fallout from Covid-19
  • The agency, chaired by Vice-Premier Liu He, agreed this week on more flexible monetary policy and greater support for small firms
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 3:34pm, 9 Apr, 2020

China’s Financial Stability and Development Commission led by Vice-Premier Liu He agreed to boost support for small firms this week. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE