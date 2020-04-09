China’s March car sales fell 40.8 per cent from a year earlier to 1.08 million units, the China Passenger Car Association said on Thursday. Photo: DPA
China’s March car sales fell 40.8 per cent from a year earlier to 1.08 million units, the China Passenger Car Association said on Thursday. Photo: DPA
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: China’s March car sales down over 40 per cent, but Tesla had record month

  • China’s March car sales fell 40.8 per cent from a year earlier to 1.08 million units, the China Passenger Car Association said on Thursday
  • Tesla, though, sold 10,160 vehicles in China in March, its highest ever monthly sales in the world’s largest car market
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:54pm, 9 Apr, 2020

China’s March car sales fell 40.8 per cent from a year earlier to 1.08 million units, the China Passenger Car Association said on Thursday. Photo: DPA
China’s March car sales fell 40.8 per cent from a year earlier to 1.08 million units, the China Passenger Car Association said on Thursday. Photo: DPA

China’s March car sales fell 40.8 per cent from a year earlier to 1.08 million units, the China Passenger Car Association said on Thursday, as efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic in the country weakened economic activity.

The association, however, said that overall passenger car sales volume in April would be much higher than in March.

Car sales in China
plunged 79 per cent in February, the biggest ever monthly decline, as demand was hit by the
coronavirus outbreak,
 ﻿the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said.

Tesla, though, sold 10,160 vehicles in China in March, its highest ever monthly sales in the world’s largest car market, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) also said on Thursday.

03571EC5-13F4-4283-B996-99444BE88411

Tesla, which aims to produce 150,000 Model 3 sedans from its US$2 billion Shanghai factory, sold around 30 per cent of the battery electric vehicles sold in China, Cui Dongshu, CPCA secretary general, said.

READ FULL ARTICLE

Tesla sold around 3,900 units in February, up from 2,620 vehicles in January, CPCA data showed. CPCA uses a different counting method than Tesla’s deliveries.

Sign up now
and get a 10% discount (original price US$400) off the China AI Report 2020 by SCMP Research. Learn about the AI ambitions of Alibaba, Baidu & JD.com through our in-depth case studies, and explore new applications of AI across industries. The report also includes exclusive access to webinars to interact with C-level executives from leading China AI companies (via live Q&A sessions). Offer valid until 31 May 2020.

Read more

Coronavirus: is China re-pegging the yuan to the US dollar to avert a financial crisis?

Is China re-pegging the yuan to the US dollar to avert a financial crisis?

Read more

Coronavirus: China yet to meet key phase one trade deal target due to Covid-19 lockdown

China yet to meet key US trade deal target due to coronavirus shutdowns

Read more

Coronavirus: China to hold its largest trade fair online amid growing signs export slump may worsen

China’s largest trade expo to be held online as coronavirus rages on

Read more

Coronavirus: can China’s economy rebound in 2020 second quarter with the rest of the world still in trouble?

Can China buck global trend and return to growth in second quarter of 2020?

Read more

Coronavirus: China’s car manufacturers call for government help as sales post biggest monthly drop

China’s car manufacturers call for help as sales post biggest monthly drop

Read more

Coronavirus: is China re-pegging the yuan to the US dollar to avert a financial crisis?

Is China re-pegging the yuan to the US dollar to avert a financial crisis?

Read more

Coronavirus: China yet to meet key phase one trade deal target due to Covid-19 lockdown

China yet to meet key US trade deal target due to coronavirus shutdowns

Read more

Coronavirus: China to hold its largest trade fair online amid growing signs export slump may worsen

China’s largest trade expo to be held online as coronavirus rages on

Read more

Coronavirus: can China’s economy rebound in 2020 second quarter with the rest of the world still in trouble?

Can China buck global trend and return to growth in second quarter of 2020?

Read more

Coronavirus: China’s car manufacturers call for government help as sales post biggest monthly drop

China’s car manufacturers call for help as sales post biggest monthly drop