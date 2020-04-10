China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 4.3 per cent in March from a year earlier. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China’s manufacturing prices plunge further in March, with consumer inflation easing

  • China’s producer price index, reflecting the prices that factories charge wholesalers for their products, fell further into deflation at minus 1.5 per cent in March
  • China’s consumer price index rose by 4.3 per cent in March, down from 5.2 per cent in February
Updated: 9:43am, 10 Apr, 2020

