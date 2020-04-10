New policy guidelines, released by the Communist Party Central Committee, lay the foundations for liberalisation of the economy. Photo: Bloomberg
China vows to unleash deep market-oriented reforms in new policy directive as economic uncertainty grows

  • The Chinese Communist Party has vowed to deepen market-oriented reform in key sectors of the economy, from land management to labour
  • Policy comes as China faces increasing headwinds, including the possible realignment of global value chains after the coronavirus pandemic
Zhou Xin , Frank Tang in Beijing and Orange Wang

Updated: 8:15pm, 10 Apr, 2020

New policy guidelines, released by the Communist Party Central Committee, lay the foundations for liberalisation of the economy. Photo: Bloomberg
