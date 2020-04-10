New policy guidelines, released by the Communist Party Central Committee, lay the foundations for liberalisation of the economy. Photo: Bloomberg
China vows to unleash deep market-oriented reforms in new policy directive as economic uncertainty grows
- The Chinese Communist Party has vowed to deepen market-oriented reform in key sectors of the economy, from land management to labour
- Policy comes as China faces increasing headwinds, including the possible realignment of global value chains after the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | China economy
