A worker uses a shovel in front of stacked shipping containers at the Yangshan Deepwater Port in Shanghai, China, on Monday, March 23, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: demand shock to ‘add frost to the snow’, as China’s trade economy struggles to recover

  • China set to feel force of an up to 32 per cent slowdown in global trade, according to World Trade Organisation calculations
  • Officials in Beijing increasingly open about the coming shock to the Chinese economy from the virus containment efforts elsewhere
Orange Wang
Updated: 8:15pm, 10 Apr, 2020

