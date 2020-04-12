A quarter of the shrimp farms in Guandong province have been infected with a deadly new disease Div1, local farmers say. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s shrimp farmers ‘terrified’ as deadly virus threatens to destroy lucrative seafood industry

  • The virus, known as Decapod iridescent virus 1, has infected about a quarter of the shrimp farms in Guangdong province, the heart of production in China
  • It is not known to harm humans but can kill shrimp in a matter of days
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng
Updated: 7:30pm, 12 Apr, 2020

