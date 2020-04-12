A quarter of the shrimp farms in Guandong province have been infected with a deadly new disease Div1, local farmers say. Photo: Xinhua
China’s shrimp farmers ‘terrified’ as deadly virus threatens to destroy lucrative seafood industry
- The virus, known as Decapod iridescent virus 1, has infected about a quarter of the shrimp farms in Guangdong province, the heart of production in China
- It is not known to harm humans but can kill shrimp in a matter of days
Topic | China economy
A quarter of the shrimp farms in Guandong province have been infected with a deadly new disease Div1, local farmers say. Photo: Xinhua