Coronavirus: China’s exports down 3.5 per cent in March in yuan terms, but imports improve

  • The value of China’s exports dropped to 1.29 trillion yuan (US$183 billion), with March’s imports rising 2.4 per cent to 1.16 trillion yuan
  • Overall in the first quarter of 2020, China’s exports dropped 11.4 per cent to 3.33 trillion yuan, with imports down 0.7 per cent to 3.24 trillion yuan
Orange Wang
Updated: 10:32am, 14 Apr, 2020

