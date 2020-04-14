The value of China’s exports dropped to 1.29 trillion yuan (US$183 billion), with March’s imports valued at 1.16 trillion yuan. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: China’s exports down 3.5 per cent in March in yuan terms, but imports improve
- The value of China’s exports dropped to 1.29 trillion yuan (US$183 billion), with March’s imports rising 2.4 per cent to 1.16 trillion yuan
- Overall in the first quarter of 2020, China’s exports dropped 11.4 per cent to 3.33 trillion yuan, with imports down 0.7 per cent to 3.24 trillion yuan
