Revenues for small, medium-sized and micro firms at the end of March were 69.5 per cent below the same period last year. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: China’s small firms see revenues tumble 70 per cent in March, survey shows
- Study finds small and medium-sized businesses lost nearly 70 per cent of their income in March due to the coronavirus outbreak
- Hotels, restaurants and education firms were the hardest by pandemic, Tsinghua University says
Topic | China economy
