The production line of Cao Dewang’s Fuyao Glass America factory in Ohio. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: American Factory boss says pandemic will change China’s role in global supply chain

  • Cao Dewang, the Chinese owner of the Fuyao Glass America factory, says countries will cut their reliance on Chinese manufacturing after the coronavirus
  • Global industrial chain will change, but rich countries will struggle to rebuild manufacturing at home after offshoring production for decades, tycoon says
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 11:45am, 15 Apr, 2020

