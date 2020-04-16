China is citing its mass closures as a key part of its success in bringing the coronavirus under control, and further evidence of the strength of an authoritarian system in handling a crisis. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: could China’s lockdowns to contain Covid-19 be the best choice for every country?

  • The swift and aggressive lockdown strategy of cities including Wuhan may have worked for China but studies suggest the strategy might not be the best choice for other nations
  • Studies show school closures could lead to higher death rates if medical workers have to stay at home to care for their children
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Sidney Leng
Updated: 6:46am, 16 Apr, 2020

