A screenshot circulating online purportedly showing a test version of China's sovereign digital currency. Photo: Handout
China gets first glimpse at sovereign digital currency after screenshot leaks online
- A screenshot of China’s sovereign digital currency has emerged online, offering a rare look into the development of Beijing’s digital yuan
- Testing of the currency’s mobile app has reportedly been done over several months at China’s state-owned banks, although there is no official timetable for launch
Topic | China economy
