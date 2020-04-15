A screenshot circulating online purportedly showing a test version of China's sovereign digital currency. Photo: Handout
China gets first glimpse at sovereign digital currency after screenshot leaks online

  • A screenshot of China’s sovereign digital currency has emerged online, offering a rare look into the development of Beijing’s digital yuan
  • Testing of the currency’s mobile app has reportedly been done over several months at China’s state-owned banks, although there is no official timetable for launch
Zhou Xin and Cissy Zhou

Updated: 5:54pm, 15 Apr, 2020

