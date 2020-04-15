In the first two months of 2020, China’s investment, consumption and exports plunged, but there are signs that activities at China’s large-scale industrial enterprises and construction sites have returned to normal in March. Photo: Weibo
Coronavirus: China’s excavator sales soar as Beijing opts for old-school economic stimulus
- Sales of the engineering vehicle widely used in construction by Chinese manufacturers surged 11.6 per cent in March, while domestic sales rose 11.2 per cent
- Increase could show stimulus efforts of showering money on local authorities and flooding the banking system with cheap credit could be stronger than believed
