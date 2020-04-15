In the first two months of 2020, China’s investment, consumption and exports plunged, but there are signs that activities at China’s large-scale industrial enterprises and construction sites have returned to normal in March. Photo: Weibo
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: China’s excavator sales soar as Beijing opts for old-school economic stimulus

  • Sales of the engineering vehicle widely used in construction by Chinese manufacturers surged 11.6 per cent in March, while domestic sales rose 11.2 per cent
  • Increase could show stimulus efforts of showering money on local authorities and flooding the banking system with cheap credit could be stronger than believed
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 9:30pm, 15 Apr, 2020

In the first two months of 2020, China’s investment, consumption and exports plunged, but there are signs that activities at China’s large-scale industrial enterprises and construction sites have returned to normal in March. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE