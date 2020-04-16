Last year, Yiwu’s total trade value of 296.7 billion yuan (US$42 billion) was around double its gross domestic product, implying a high dependence on trade to drive growth. Photo: Thomas Yau
Coronavirus: China’s traders at famed Yiwu market turn to e-commerce, WeChat, TikTok in bid to survive
- Long-time customers are negotiating deals with traders at Yiwu International Trade Market via WeChat, but new customers are hard to find online
- Traders have turned to live streaming via TikTok with the help of social media influencers as foreign buyers are absent from the world’s largest small commodities market
