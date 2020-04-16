China’s job market has been dented by the coronavirus pandemic in the first quarter of 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: China job listings tumble by 27 per cent in first quarter as economic toll of pandemic mounts

  • The coronavirus outbreak has led to a steep decline in demand in China’s job market, with employment ads tumbling by 27 per cent in the first quarter
  • New study shows that export-oriented firms and companies with foreign investment particularly aggressive in cutting new hires
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng
Sidney Leng

Updated: 6:18pm, 16 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s job market has been dented by the coronavirus pandemic in the first quarter of 2020. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE