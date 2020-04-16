China’s headline economic growth rate has, up to now, been extremely stable in every quarter over the last five years by fluctuating within a narrow range between 6 and 7 per cent. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: China’s economy set for first contraction since 1976 as Covid-19 rips up Beijing’s grand plan
- China will release its first quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data on Friday morning, with the median estimate from a Bloomberg survey for a fall of 6 per cent
- Predictions in the survey range from a deep contraction of 16 per cent to a modest expansion of 3.6 per cent following a growth rate of 6.1 per cent in 2019
