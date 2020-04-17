China’s economy shrank by 6.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2020. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: China’s economy shrank for the first time since 1976 in first quarter

  • China’s economy shrank by 6.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 after the coronavirus shut down large swathes of the country
  • Industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment all shrank again in March, showing challenge in restarting the economy
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Finbarr Bermingham and Orange Wang

Updated: 10:26am, 17 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s economy shrank by 6.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2020. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE