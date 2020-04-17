Former Sinopec chairman Fu Chengyu says China will face a more hostile world post coronavirus. Photo: EPA
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: China oil titan warns of gathering ‘black swan’ risks for Beijing after pandemic

  • Fu Chengyu, the former chairman of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), says hostility towards Beijing will increase after the coronavirus
  • US will try to ‘thwart China’s rise’ and economic fallout from Covid-19 will be worse than the global financial crisis, says Fu
Zhou Xin
Updated: 7:15pm, 17 Apr, 2020

