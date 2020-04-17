Even as the surveyed jobless rate – the official measurement of unemployment in China – fell to 5.9 per cent from the record 6.2 per cent in January and February, many economists believe real job losses are more rife. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: China’s Xi Jinping promises action as economic growth machine stalls in first quarter of 2020
- Contraction of 6.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 ends China’s unbroken run of economic growth since 1976
- Politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping vowed to support the economy, amid biggest crisis in more than 40 years
