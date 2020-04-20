The move was the second cut to the lending benchmark rate this year, and the latest reduction in one of China’s key lending rates. Photo: AFP
Economy / China Economy

Coronavirus: China’s benchmark loan rate cut another sign authorities are ‘serious about monetary easing’

  • The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was lowered by 20 basis points to 3.85 per cent, while the five-year LPR was cut by 10 basis points to 4.65 per cent
  • Last week, it was confirmed China’s economy shrank 6.8 per cent in the first quarter from a year earlier
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:20am, 20 Apr, 2020

