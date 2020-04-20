US President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing deferred payments to “protect American jobs and help these businesses get through this time,” US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China trade war tariffs stay, even as US suspends some duties to aid importers

  • US President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing deferred payments to ‘protect American jobs and help these businesses get through this time’
  • Importers of some goods targeted in trade disputes – including solar panels, steel, aluminium and a range of Chinese products – will still need to pay tariffs on time
Updated: 10:42am, 20 Apr, 2020

The Trump administration said on Sunday that it would allow importers hit by the national health crisis to defer any tariff payments they owe the government for three months.

The measure aims to help businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic, which has put millions of Americans out of work and is widely seen pushing the economy into a deep recession.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing deferred payments to “protect American jobs and help these businesses get through this time,” US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

Still, the tariff deferment policy does not extend to importers of goods caught up in several trade conflicts, the Treasury Department said.

Importers of some goods the Trump administration has targeted in
trade disputes
– including solar panels, steel, aluminium and a range of Chinese products – will still need to pay tariffs on time, the department said.
