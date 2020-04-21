The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has implemented a number of initiatives to try to boost funding for small businesses through regional banks. Illustration: Perry Tse
Coronavirus: China’s credit push struggles as banks weigh risks of lending to cash-strapped small businesses
- Despite efforts by Beijing, banks have little incentive to lend to small businesses struggling with the coronavirus due to lack of collateral and higher default risks
- Many small firms at risk of closing are being forced to turn to shadow bankers for loans at much higher interest rates than regular lenders
