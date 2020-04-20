Power generation climbed 1.2 per cent in the first 15 days of April, compared to a 4.6 per cent decline in March and a 6.8 per cent slump over the first quarter. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: China’s slow economic reboot continues but power surge suggests light at the end of tunnel
- Electricity generation rebounded in China in the first half of April, a key alternative indicator of economic activity identified by Premier Li Keqiang
- However, other metrics show that while the economy is reopening, progress is slow and piecemeal
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Power generation climbed 1.2 per cent in the first 15 days of April, compared to a 4.6 per cent decline in March and a 6.8 per cent slump over the first quarter. Photo: AP