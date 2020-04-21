China’s vast population of rural migrant workers are some of the nation’s most economically vulnerable. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China extends welfare support to vast migrant labour force amid ‘unprecedented challenges’

  • State Council has announced a new package of welfare support to help China’s vulnerable migrant workers weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic
  • Measures were announced as Beijing shifts its priority from pursuing economic growth to ensuring employment and social stability, as economy contracts in first quarter
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 11:03pm, 21 Apr, 2020

