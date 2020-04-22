In value terms, Hubei’s economic output shrank 273.1 billion yuan (US$38.6 billion) to 637.9 billion yuan (US$90.2 billion) in the first three months of the year. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: economy in China’s Covid-19 epicentre Hubei shrank 40 per cent in first quarter of 2020
- Gross domestic product (GDP) in Hubei, the seventh largest provincial economy in China in 2019, lost 39.2 per cent in the first quarter
- The first quarter contraction was the largest since the 1938 war with Japan that devastated the economies of Hubei and its neighbouring provinces
