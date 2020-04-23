China’s reliance on imported crude for domestic consumption has risen steadily to 72 per cent of total consumption last year. Photo: Bloomberg
Why is an oil price plunge not being celebrated by China, the world’s biggest crude buyer?
- China relies on imports for over 70 per cent of its domestic oil consumption, but lower prices represent a big challenge for its own oil production and investments
- Low prices also do not directly translate into cheaper petrol and fuel bills for consumers due to Beijing’s strict control of domestic energy prices
