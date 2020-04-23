American chains Starbucks, McDonald’s and Subway were named on the People’s Bank of China’s list of firms that will test the digital currency in small transactions with 19 local businesses. Photo: Bloomberg
McDonald’s, Starbucks, Subway among foreign firms set to test China’s digital currency

  • Test in Xiong’an, the new city being built south of Beijing, will focus on everyday goods and services for the first time
  • American food outlets to be included in the digital currency tests, conducting small transactions with local firms
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 23 Apr, 2020

