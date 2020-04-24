The coronavirus has again highlighted an over-reliance on China, with the United States, Japan and the European Union drawing up separate plans to lure their companies away. Illustration: Adolfo Arranz
Coronavirus: China faces fight to hang onto foreign manufacturers as US, Japan, EU make Covid-19 exit plans

  • Three of the world’s four largest economies, the United States, Japan and the European Union, are drawing up separate plans to lure their companies out of China
  • But business figures warn not to conflate political statements with the economic realities of manufacturing
Finbarr Bermingham , Mark Magnier in United States and Sidney Leng

Updated: 10:00pm, 24 Apr, 2020

