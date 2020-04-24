In response to the outbreak, Beijing has so far shied away from the massive economic stimulus efforts it enacted after the global financial crisis in 2008, opting for more targeted support. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: China urged to ‘think outside the box’ to help businesses struggling for survival
- China’s central bank provided nearly 4 trillion yuan (US$565 billion) of additional funds to spur new lending in the first quarter
- But small private sector businesses are still struggling to obtain funds, with many believing direct payments are still a long shot due to the immense size and complexity
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
