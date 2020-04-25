In addition to the leaders’ summit at the end of March, Saudi Arabia had already organised a slew of virtual conferences involving G20 ministers of health, trade, finance, agriculture and labour. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: WHO row between US, China sees G20 leaders summit called off at last minute, source says
- The Group of 20 (G20) planned to hold a second virtual leaders’ summit on Friday, to be attended by President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump
- But the video conference was called off amid US-China row over World Health Organisation (WHO), but could happen in near future
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
In addition to the leaders’ summit at the end of March, Saudi Arabia had already organised a slew of virtual conferences involving G20 ministers of health, trade, finance, agriculture and labour. Photo: Xinhua