January and February. In March, industrial profits fell by 34.9 per cent, a slight improvement on the record plunge of 38.3 per cent in combined figures for

supply shock But the sluggish month demonstrates the challenge in reopening the economy, which is now being hit by demand-side shocks after theof the first two months.

Large swathes of the economy were shutdown from late-January, as the virus took root over the Lunar New Year holiday, leaving workers housebound for weeks and many subsequently stranded in their hometowns, where they had travelled to spend the holiday period with family.

economy has slowly Indicators show that thebeen getting back to work. The Beijing-based economic consultancy Trivium China estimates that business activity is running at 82.8 per cent of pre-virus levels, with large companies reopening slightly more successfully than smaller counterparts.

cancelled export But firms are now experiencing a second wave of economic shock, with containment efforts elsewhere in the world killing demand and leading to dwindling ororders.

China’s economy economy of Hubei The lockdown causedto shrink by 6.8 per cent in the first quarter, the first quarterly contraction since such records began in 1992 and the first official contraction of any kind since 1976. It was announced on Friday that the– the epicentre of China’s virus outbreak – shrank by 40 per cent in the first three months of the year.

employment With the global economic picture worsening, analysts have warned of the fragility of China’s own recovery, placing huge pressure on policymakers in Beijing to ensureremains steady, as a means of avoiding social unrest.

The CPB World Trade Monitor, released on Friday, showed that the volume of world trade decreased by 1.5 per cent in February, having decreased 1.4 per cent in January. Given that some of the largest economies in the West went into lockdown over March and April, this figure is expected to worsen over those months.

The World Trade Organisation predicted earlier in April that depending on the severity of the pandemic, world trade would fall by between 13 per cent and 32 per cent in 2020.

Advertisement

Exports account for around one-fifth of China’s economy, less than in years gone by, but many large industrial firms make goods for overseas markets. Such firms are also huge employers and their health is crucial should China keep unemployment levels at a minimum.

migrant workers, China’s official surveyed jobless rate was 5.9 per cent in March, a slight improvement on the record 6.2 per cent in January and February. But this figure has limitations, since it does not include China’s army ofa group which is highly vulnerable to job market fluctuations.