China's economy shrank for the first time in decades the first quarter as the coronavirus paralysed the country. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Chinese consumer sentiment still reeling from pandemic, hitting hopes of ‘revenge shopping’

  • More than half of Chinese households plan to increase savings and cut back on spending following the Covid-19 pandemic, a new survey shows
  • Results show that consumer sentiment is still recovering from crisis and quash hopes of a quick rebound in the world’s second largest economy
Sidney Leng
Sidney Leng

Updated: 2:00pm, 27 Apr, 2020

