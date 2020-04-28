Chinese policymakers are increasingly worried that the country may be internationally isolated over its handling of the pandemic. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Coronavirus: how will China’s role in the global economy change when faced with pandemic backlash?

  • Beijing is bracing for repercussions following the coronavirus, but it is determined to maintain China’s integral role in the global economy
  • Realignment of global value chains will speed up post-crisis, but China can leverage its advanced infrastructure and industrial capabilities, experts say
Zhou Xin
Updated: 12:00am, 28 Apr, 2020

