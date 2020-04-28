China’s continued pandemic prevention measures, coupled with still hesitant consumer demand, will inevitably lead to persistent limitations on the nation’s economic recovery, analysts said. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: China’s capital city struggles to get back to normal amid continued outbreak worries

  • Beijing’s Chaoyang district remains the last high-risk area in China, with virus preventive measures continuing to impact on travel and shopping plans
  • China faces the dilemma of preventing a re-emerge of the pandemic, while also pushing to get its economy back to normal
Orange Wang
Updated: 3:00pm, 28 Apr, 2020

