China’s continued pandemic prevention measures, coupled with still hesitant consumer demand, will inevitably lead to persistent limitations on the nation’s economic recovery, analysts said. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: China’s capital city struggles to get back to normal amid continued outbreak worries
- Beijing’s Chaoyang district remains the last high-risk area in China, with virus preventive measures continuing to impact on travel and shopping plans
- China faces the dilemma of preventing a re-emerge of the pandemic, while also pushing to get its economy back to normal
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
