The technology sector in Shenzhen, which is the home to the likes of Huawei, ZTE and Tencent, proved particularity vulnerable to the coronavirus, shrinking by 8.8 per cent. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China’s hi-tech hub Shenzhen suffered record economic contraction in first quarter of 2020
- Shenzhen’s technology-based economy was unable to avoid a hit from the coronavirus pandemic, shrinking 6.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2020
- China’s hi-tech hub across the border from Hong Kong is the home to the likes of Huawei, ZTE and Tencent
