Under the new rules, any products that can be used to support the military must now obtain an export licence and undergo a review before shipping. Photo: Xinhua
US-China decoupling to be accelerated by tightening of technology export controls, experts say
- Under the leadership of US President Donald Trump, Washington this week broadened restrictions on technology exports to China to keep products away from the military
- Experts expect severe supply chain disruptions and accelerated decoupling as the coronavirus row also inflames the relationship between the two superpowers
Topic | US-China decoupling
