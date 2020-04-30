The National Bureau of Statistics’ manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) stood at 50.8 for April, above the magic number of 50 that separates growth from contraction in this survey of factory owners, which is a useful soft indicator of morale across the economy. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China economy facing uneven recovery, three months after lockdown
- The uneven nature of China’s economic recovery from the coronavirus lockdown was laid bare in separate surveys released on Thursday
- Exporters warned the worst might be ahead, while Beijing looks set to pump money into construction projects to salvage the recovery effort
Topic | China economy
The National Bureau of Statistics’ manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) stood at 50.8 for April, above the magic number of 50 that separates growth from contraction in this survey of factory owners, which is a useful soft indicator of morale across the economy. Photo: Reuters