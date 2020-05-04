Up to 85 per cent of the world’s masks are produced by China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: China hid details of outbreak to hoard medical supplies, DHS report says

  • US Department of Homeland Security report says China dramatically increased its imports and decreased its exports of medical supplies in January
  • China first notified the World Health Organisation (WHO) of an unknown pneumonia-like disease on December 31, 2019
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 10:11am, 4 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Up to 85 per cent of the world’s masks are produced by China. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE