Up to 85 per cent of the world’s masks are produced by China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: China hid details of outbreak to hoard medical supplies, DHS report says
- US Department of Homeland Security report says China dramatically increased its imports and decreased its exports of medical supplies in January
- China first notified the World Health Organisation (WHO) of an unknown pneumonia-like disease on December 31, 2019
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
