Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration is working with state governments to set aside land as a way of enticing foreign firms looking to leave China.Photo: AFP
India to lure firms fleeing China with land offering nearly double the size of Luxembourg

  • India is planning to set aside 461,589 hectares of land across the country to entice foreign firms looking to exit China, sources say
  • A number of mulitnationals are seeking to reduce their reliance on Chinese manufacturing in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak
Bloomberg
Updated: 1:22pm, 5 May, 2020

