Optimism that the US-China trade deal could salvage bilateral ties has begun to fade in aftermath of the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China, US in ‘new Cold War’ as relations hit lowest point in ‘more than 40 years’
- US-China relations have nosedived to their lowest point in decades, ex-officials on both sides say
- Donald Trump has threatened to scrap the phase one trade deal and increase tariffs, while Chinese media have stepped up attacks on US political figures
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Optimism that the US-China trade deal could salvage bilateral ties has begun to fade in aftermath of the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters