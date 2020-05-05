Optimism that the US-China trade deal could salvage bilateral ties has begun to fade in aftermath of the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China, US in ‘new Cold War’ as relations hit lowest point in ‘more than 40 years’

  • US-China relations have nosedived to their lowest point in decades, ex-officials on both sides say
  • Donald Trump has threatened to scrap the phase one trade deal and increase tariffs, while Chinese media have stepped up attacks on US political figures
Finbarr Bermingham and Cissy Zhou

Updated: 11:06pm, 5 May, 2020

