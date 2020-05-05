US President Donald Trump signed the phase one trade deal with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in the White House in January. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: can China and the US uphold the phase one trade deal amid Covid-19?

  • China agreed to buy US$200 billion worth of US products and services over the next two years before the scale of the coronavirus outbreak became clear
  • US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he would terminate the deal if China does not buy the amount of American products it has promised
Orange Wang
Updated: 9:40pm, 5 May, 2020

