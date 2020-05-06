China’s annual parliamentary meeting, which was delayed due to the coronavirus, will be held later this month. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China’s 2020 economic growth target in focus as Beijing set to convene National People’s Congress

  • Annual parliamentary meeting will be held this month, fanning debate about China’s economic growth target for 2020
  • Beijing may have to lower economic, development goals due to damaged caused by the pandemic, analysts say
Topic |   China economy
Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 6 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s annual parliamentary meeting, which was delayed due to the coronavirus, will be held later this month. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE